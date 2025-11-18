CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive kicks off for the 2025 holiday season

The CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive has been making a difference in the lives of SoCal kids for more than 25 years.

Every year CBS LA and the California Highway Patrol collect tens of thousands of toys for kids and teens in need.

If you want to help make a difference, just bring a new unwrapped gift for a child or teen to any CHP office, or one of the drop-off locations listed below, from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. You can also text the word 'toys' to 76278 to donate.

Citadel Outlets, 100 Citadel Drive, Los Angeles

Lakewood Center, 500 Lakewood Center Mall, Lakewood

Plaza West Covina, 1800 Plaza Drive, West Covina

Glendale Galleria, 100 W Broadway, Glendale

Culver City Westfield Mall, 6000 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City

Del Amo Fashion Center, 3525 W Carson St, Torrance

Walmart, 40130 10th St W, Palmdale

Walmart, 27931 Kelly Johnson Pkwy, Santa Clarita

Walmart, 26471 Carl Boyer Dr, Santa Clarita

Sam's Club, 39940 10th St W, Palmdale

CBS LA will also be hosting multiple live events at the following locations: