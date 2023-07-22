Chino Hills man arrested for creating fake fire department, posing as firefighter

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department arrested a Chino Hills man for creating a fake fire department and posing as a firefighter.

Deputies arrested 42-year-old Andrew De Boer on July 20. De Boer allegedly went to great lengths to carry out his con. During a search of his home, investigators recovered a fire investigator identification card, badges, decals and uniforms with patches for the Santa Muerte Fire Department, which is not real. They also found firearms, soft body armor and a duty belt.

Investigators recovered a plethora of items including guns, badges and patches. SBSD

While scouring through his home, deputies seized a Ford F-350 truck with California-exempt license plates, emergency lights and "Fire" decals on the front hood and rear tailgate.

The suspect seems to have taken further steps to solidify his cover. If you google Santa Muerte Fire Department, an operational website for the nonexistent agency appears. Many of the links on the homepage redirect to legitimate agencies, however, the "Contact Us" page lists an address that belongs to a shopping center containing a UPS store and hair salon in El Centro.

The fictitious fire department also has a LinkedIn page with a post featuring a photo that seems to be an altered picture of a U.S. Forest Service firefighter.

SBSD first learned of De Boer, nine days before his arrest when a Chino Hills resident reported an odd encounter with a firefighter.

On July 11, a victim called authorities after they were pulled over by a man posing as a law enforcement officer driving a white Ford truck with "Fire" decals, according to the department. During the traffic stop, De Boer posed as an arson investigator, fully decked out with a duty belt with a firearm, Santa Muerte Fire Department Badge, baton, pepper spray and handcuffs.

42-year-old Andrew De Boer allegedly impersonated an arson investigator with the fictitious Santa Muerte Fire Department. SBSD

The 41-year-old man has been booked for false imprisonment and impersonating an officer.

Investigators believe De Boer may have victimized others in San Bernardino, Riverside, Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip website.