Chatsworth elementary school closes classrooms amid mold concerns

With sick children and one building shut down, parents at Chatsworth Park Elementary are frustrated with the little information they've received from administrators.

"I'm just frustrated and saddened that no one seems to care," said Casandra Walker, president of the school's Parent Teacher Association.

Walker and many other parents said they believe a mold problem inside one of the school buildings has been making their children sick.

"We had the bad rains in December," she said. "When teachers came back to their classrooms, they noticed an odor. They submitted to facilities, and facilities said, 'Oh, yeah. While you were gone, there was a leak into your classroom. It's already been repaired, don't worry."

Walker said teachers and parents began pressing the school for answers, prompting the building's closure and triggering testing. She added that the area was cleaned before testing finished.

"You can't just come in and replace some tiles, do some painting, do some minimal cleaning and then say it's abated," Walker said.

She added that her second-grade son has been experiencing ongoing health problems that she believes are linked to mold exposure.

"He's been to the ER twice this year with very strange symptoms," Walker said.

Her son said all of his symptoms started when they returned to the classroom.

"I've had a lot of bloody noses. Before I was in this classroom, I had never had a bloody nose before," Walker's son, Garrison Mathews, said. "I've had a lot of bad headaches. I've had really itchy skin, and it just doesn't feel normal since I've been in this classroom."

Other parents said their children have had similar symptoms.

"My daughter came home with red cheeks, red eyes," parent Amandeep Singh said. "She's complaining, 'I have a headache, fatigue."

Singh said he has rushed his daughter to the ER several times.

"We spoke to the doctor and they said she has high allergies from the the mold," Singh said.

The mold concerns have forced major changes to the school day. The Los Angeles Unified School District said it has moved everyone out of the building. Of the seven classrooms, two were shutdown and students were moved out of the remaining five as a precaution.

Parents said classes are being held in the auditorium, the library and the teacher's lounge.

"It's kind of hard to focus," Mathews said. "We don't really have a lot of space to learn."

For many families, the biggest concerns are their children's health and getting clear answers.

"Honestly, we expect it from our third grader," parent Taylor Gunter said. "I don't understand why we can't expect it from our district leaders."

Gunter said her third grader has also experienced concerning symptoms.

"She's been having some headaches and some rashes on her skin," Gunter said. "I am going to get her tested."

LA Unified said they are aware of the concerns and are waiting for the test results.

"I just feel like LAUSD has failed us, and it's disappointing," Walker said.