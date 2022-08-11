Chargers have 6th best odds of winning Super Bowl LVII

The sports oddsmakers in Las Vegas believe the Chargers will be a force to be reckoned with during the 2022 NFL season.

Led by third-year quarterback Justin Herbert and a well balanced offense, Los Angeles certainly has all the talent to make a deep run if it can manage to solidify a playoff spot this upcoming season.

COSTA MESA, CA - AUGUST 06: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the Los Angeles Chargers training camp at Jack Hammett Farm Sports Complex on Saturday August 6, 2022 in Costa Mesa, CA. Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Bolts are +1600 to win Super Bowl LVII, according to CBS Sports, meaning a $100 bet on the Chargers to win the Lombardi trophy will win $1600.

The clear favorite to win the Super Bowl is the Buffalo Bills at +700.

Herbert & Co. fell one game short of reaching the playoffs in 2021, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders in the regular season finale.

After making some big splashes this offseason by bringing in first-team All-Pro outside linebacker Khalil Mack and Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, the Bolts are putting all their chips into the middle in hopes of replicating what the Rams did last season.

However if the Chargers do hope to win their first Super Bowl title in franchise history, they'll have to start by winning their division.

The Bolts have not won the AFC West since 2009, however they have the second best odds of winning the division this season after the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, have won the last six division titles.

That said all the pieces are in place for the Chargers to make a deep run in 2022.

A top-tier and Pro Bowl quarterback leading a high-powered offense, an aggressive head coach and solid defense with playmakers all over the field, including safety Derwin James.