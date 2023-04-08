Chaos at Dockweiler Beach as fights and even gunfire breaks out

At least one person shot during beach brawl at Dockweiler Beach

It was a chaotic scene at Dockweiler Beach as fights broke out and gunfire rang as 500-1000 people were escorted off the beach by police.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, at least one person was shot and is in an unknown condition. Officers from several different agencies set up a skirmish line blocking the road near the beach.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.