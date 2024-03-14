Challenger Ethan Weaver concedes race to Nithya Raman for 4th District Seat

Challenger Ethan Weaver Thursday conceded in the race for the Los Angeles' 4th District seat as incumbent Nithya Raman continued to hold her lead over 50% of the votes required to avoid a runoff election.

"While I'm sorry our campaign wasn't successful, I'm not regretful about running or a single moment of our effort," Weaver said in a statement. "For now, I will continue the job I truly love as a deputy city attorney. But I will continue to be involved in the community and to speak on the issues that I care about."

Weaver recognized the hard work of his team and supporters, raising tens of thousands of dollars, garnering almost 25,000 votes and nearly forcing Raman into a run-off.

According to a Raman's campaign team, Weaver called her to concede the race in the afternoon. Raman thanked Weaver and Levon Baronian for running spirited, passionate campaigns.

"I am incredibly thankful to all of our volunteers, supporters and residents of our district for the opportunity to keep working alongside them in pursuit of a thriving Los Angeles," Raman said in a statement.

"One thing was clear to me in the conversations I had in backyards, in living rooms, and at doors during this campaign: this city is so full of hope and possibility, and there are so many people who believe very deeply in its future," Raman added.

The councilwoman expressed her gratitude with everyone who took the time to engage with her and her campaign.

"I really look forward to carrying that sense of optimism and insistence on a better L.A. with me over the next four years," Raman said.

As of Thursday's ballot update, Raman had received 32,430 votes, 50.64%, to Weaver's 24,730 votes, 38.62%. Baronian was in third in a field of three with 6,878 votes, 10.74%.

The L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk is expected to provide more updates until the election results are certified on March 29.

According to the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office, there are less than 12,000 ballots to process, countywide, from last Tuesday's election. It's unclear how many of them are from the 4th District.

"Though there are more votes to count, it is clear that Councilmember Raman will have more than 50% of the vote and will win a second term without a run-off in November," Weaver said.

He congratulated Raman, noting she ran an "incredibly well organized, hard-fought campaign."

"Running for public office was the furthest thing from my mind when I graduated law school. All I wanted to do was serve the public as a prosecutor and for eight years I did that in the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office," Weaver said. "But in serving in that capacity, I saw the bloated and ineffective government bureaucracy that did not solve problems, but often exacerbated them."

He added, "I sought to put myself out there as a problem solving candidate. And I know that Councilmember Raman did too."