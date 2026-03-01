Chad Baker-Mazara, USC's leading scorer, leaves team in final week of season

Chad Baker-Mazara, the leading scorer on this year's USC Trojans men's basketball team, has left the team with just two games left in the regular season.

USC announced the news on its website Sunday afternoon, but did not provide a reason for the departure.

Baker-Mazara, 26, is a sixth-year student who was born in the Dominican Republic. He played in 26 of the team's 29 games this season, averaging 18.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest. He had the team's second-most blocks (31) and led all players with 71 assists.

USC Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts after a play as USC Trojans guard Chad Baker-Mazara (4) looks on during the college basketball game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the USC Trojans on January 31, 2026 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

He previously played college basketball for the Duquesne Dukes, San Diego State Aztecs, Northwest Florida State and the Auburn Tigers before transferring to USC ahead of the 2025-26 season.

As of Sunday afternoon, Baker-Mazara's player profile on USC's athletics website revealed that the page no longer exists.

After starting the year with 14 wins in their first 15 games, the Trojans have scuffled to end the year. They've currently lost five straight, with back-to-back matchups against Big Ten Conference rivals Washington and UCLA looming. At just 7-11 in conference play and 18-11 on the year, it appears likely they could miss the tournament for the third-straight season.