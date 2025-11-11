Celebrating Veterans Day across Los Angeles County

Opportunities to reflect, celebrate, and honor the service and sacrifice of America's military veterans are taking place in various celebrations across Southern California on Tuesday, Veterans Day.

In Los Angeles County, parades, flyovers, and observances are happening throughout the day.

Pasadena: Pasadena City Hall,10:30 a.m.

The ceremony honors the late Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Lt. Col. Raymond G. Harvey, who lived in Pasadena.

The keynote speaker will be Associate Justice Eileen C. Moore of the 4th District Court of Appeal. Moore was a combat nurse who served in Vietnam with the Army Nurse Corps.

The Condor Squadron will conduct a flyover in restored North American Aviation AT-6/SNJ trainers originally flown during World War II at 11:11 a.m.

Pasadena Fire Department firefighters will serve free hot dogs.

Whittier: Central Park, 10 a.m. to noon

The City of Whittier's annual Veterans Day celebration salutes veterans with a picnic style event.

San Fernando Valley:

The San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade will begin at 11:11 a.m. at the corner of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and San Fernando Mission Boulevard in \Mission Hills, and proceed south on Laurel Canyon for 1.1 miles to Ritchie Valens Park.

West Hollywood: The 11 a.m. ceremony takes place at the Sal Guarriello Veterans Memorial at Santa Monica Boulevard and Holloway Drive.

Events include the Pledge of Allegiance, a bugler playing taps, a moment of silence followed by "The Star-Spangled Banner" performed by members of the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles.

Santa Monica: Santa Monica Pier, 11 a.m.

Veterans and active military members will receive free meals and ride tickets to Pacific Park at the Veterans Day ceremony on the Santa Monica Pier, which will include a flyover by a Chinook helicopter.

The keynote speech will be delivered by U.S. Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command. Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete and Santa Monica Councilman Dan Hall are also set to speak.

Hollywood Hills: Forest Lawn, 11 a.m.

The annual Veterans Day Ceremony: Honoring the Brave will feature a keynote speaker, family-friendly performances, patriotic music, and light refreshments.

Redondo Beach: Veterans Park, 1 p.m.

The City of Redondo Beach hosts the annual Veterans Day Tribute in partnership with the Redondo Beach Elks Lodge #1378 and the Veterans Memorial Task Force.

This year's keynote address will be delivered by Army Colonel Andrew Baker, Commander of the Los Angeles District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Music will be performed by the Redondo Union High School Wind Ensemble.

The ceremony will include the formal retirement of the American flag flown over the Veterans Memorial, to be presented to a local veteran in recognition of service and sacrifice.

Following the tribute, the Redondo Elks Lodge will host a community barbecue in its parking lot adjacent to Veterans Park. The event is complimentary for veterans, military members, and first responders, and $5 for all others.

Hermosa Beach: East Lawn of the Community Center, 10:30 a.m.

The ceremony will be held at the Hermosa Beach Veterans Memorial on the East Lawn of the Community Center.

Following the ceremony, guests are invited to a post-event reception at the Hermosa Beach Museum to continue the celebration and view local veterans featured in the "Veterans Are Timeless" campaign.

Carson: Veterans Park, 10 a.m.

The City of Carson is hosting a Veterans Day celebration in Veterans Park, where there will be patriotic music, a veterans museum display, live entertainment, resource booths, military vehicles, food and more.

Long Beach: Queen Mary

Admission to the Queen Mary in Long Beach will be free for veterans, active-duty personnel and their guests. The celebration will include live music, hands-on arts and crafts and opportunities to write letters to military members.

Long Beach: Houghton Park, noon to 4 p.m.

The Veterans Day Celebration returns to Houghton Park on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, from noon to 4 p.m. This free, family-friendly event that celebrates and honors veterans and those currently serving in the United States military.



