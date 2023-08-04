CCTV cameras help Beverly Hills police chase down stolen vehicle

The Beverly Hills Police Department got some help tracking down a stolen vehicle today thanks to their CCTV camera system.

The CCTV cameras automatically run license plates on cars passing through Beverly Hills. A program operated by the department then cross-references the tags with police records and alerts officers if something comes up.

In today's case, the program recognized the stolen car from a residential burglary that the Los Angeles Police Department was investigating. Officers of its location at around 3 p.m. When they arrived and tried to stop the vehicle, the driver led police on a slow-speed pursuit until reaching a dead end near Beverly and North La Cienega Boulevards.

After stopping, the driver refused to exit the stolen car causing a standoff that shut down the sidestreet.

Officers drew their weapons and used a ballistic shield to approach the car and apprehended the suspect.