Caught on video: Suspect wanted after throwing explosive into Anaheim home, injuring woman

Help is needed to identify the person behind an explosion that injured a woman in her Anaheim home.

The woman was inside her kitchen Tuesday at about 5:40 a.m. when she heard noise near her front door, according to Anaheim police. She thought her cats had knocked something over, so she went to check it out.

"What I saw was a red stick of dynamite," said victim Carrissa Brown. "Upon approaching what I believed to be some kind of TNT, dynamite type stick, everything exploded and blew up all over me."

Police say she saw some sort of explosive and tried to pick it up in order to extinguish the burning fuse, but before she could, it exploded in her hand.

"When it happened I remember thinking, 'Oh crap," she said. "I was encased in this arch of sound...everything slow motion and I crawled all the way back up the stairs and screamed for my husband."

Brown was taken to UCI Medical Center for major injuries to her hands and feet.

"Inside of my arm, I have a four-centimeter in diameter hole," she said.

Detectives scoured the neighborhood for leads in the explosion and discovered footage of the suspect on a neighbor's Ring video. In the video, the suspect is seen walking toward the home where the explosive was found, just before breaking glass from the door window is heard. Moments later, the suspect is seen walking away quickly, just before the sound of an explosion and smoke drifts into the camera view.

"It rocked the house, shook the whole house," said Carrissa's husband Berret Brown. "There was blood everywhere. Smoke filled the house. I couldn't see, couldn't breathe really."

The suspect is seen walking quickly away, westbound on Far Canyon Way toward Horizon View, and was last seen near the entrance/exit gate of the complex.

The suspect was described as a male of unknown race, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, wearing a backpack, dark gray hoodie, black jeans and black sneakers.

"I can't wrap my head around how someone can do that to someone's home," said Carrissa. "I just see a monster."

Anyone with information about the suspect or the explosion can contact Detective Cavaness at (714) 765-1557 or via email at ccavaness@anaheim.net.