Caught on video: Crowds dodge speeding cars at street takeover in Rancho Dominguez

Speeding cars doing donuts and crowds of people took over several intersections in West Rancho Dominguez and South LA over the weekend.

Three took place between 11 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday, at Normandie and Florence and Hooper and Firestone in South LA, and a third at Compton and San Pedro in West Rancho Dominguez. Officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene in West Rancho Dominguez, but got there too late.

Video of Florence and Norrmandie captured one bizarre moment in which an ambulance entered the intersection, and everyone involved in the street takeover waited until it passed through the area.

At the Compton and San Pedro scene, video shows things got chaotic when one man in a truck doing donuts in the intersection apparently threw cash, prompting several people to run out, dodging the speeding cars.

No arrests were made, and no injuries were reported.