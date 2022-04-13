Caught on video: 2 men rob woman of her watch after hitting her with Dodge Challenger in Downtown LA

The public's help is needed to identify two men who hit a woman with their car after following her from Downtown LA's Jewelry District in order to rob her.

The robbery happened Monday at about noon, when she was followed from a jewelry store by two men in a silver Dodge Challenger.

She in her own vehicle, approaching the intersection of 8th and Francisco Street, when one of the men got out of the Challenger, walked up to her car and shattered her driver's side window with a tool. She tried to drive away, but was blocked in by traffic, according to the LAPD.

(credit: LAPD)

The woman got out of her car and ran westbound on 8th Street for help, and the suspects chased her onto Francisco Street. She ran back to 8th Street, where the men kept chasing her in their vehicle and accelerated, hitting her. Surveillance video released by the LAPD shows one of the men get out of the Challenger when she falls to the ground with a gun, so she took off her watch and threw it onto the street.

The suspects took the watch and drove away.

The woman sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The first suspect was described as 5-foot-11, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white shoes, and a full ski mask. He carried a semi-automatic gun. The second suspect was described as wearing a black sweater, light blue jeans, and carried a handgun.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact LAPD detectives Moreno or Vargas at (213) 486-6840.