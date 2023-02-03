Car crashes head-on into parked ambulance in North Hills

A car struck a parked ambulance head-on in North Hills early Friday morning, requiring two other ambulances to respond.

Los Angeles Fire Dept. paramedics were reportedly treating an overdose patient at the intersection of Chase Street and Sepulveda Blvd. at about 2:30 a.m. when the ambulance was struck, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.

The paramedics and the patient were in the back of the ambulance at the time of the collision. They were not injured.

A second ambulance was summoned to transport the overdose patient, according to LAPD.

The driver of the sedan was transported in a third ambulance and hospitalized with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The condition of the overdose patient was not released.