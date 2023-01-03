Watch CBS News
Car crashes into Manhattan restaurant, injures more than 20

More than 20 people were injured when a car crashed into an Upper Manhattan restaurant Monday, CBS New York's Ali Bauman reports.

Everyone is expected to survive.

CBS New York said, "We're told two cars collided, then one lost control and slammed into the front facade of a restaurant."

Police said 22 people were hurt, including a 10-year-old girl who suffered a broken leg.

Surveillance video shows the gas station next to the restaurant. In it, you can see a silver car pull out onto Broadway. It appears the car collides with a black car, then the black car swerves off camera.

That's when it crashes into the Inwood Bar and Grill.

Police say the driver of the silver car fled the scene.

The driver of the black car, Sory Toure, stayed.

He told CBS New York he's an Uber driver and had a passenger in his car when the crash happened. They both suffered minor injuries.

Toure says the silver car seemed to come out of nowhere, and he feared for his life.

"He was speeding very, very fast. Because that's why he hit me. If he wasn't coming like fast, he wouldn't have hit me," Toure said. "When it hit me, I think, my life is gone. That's what I think ... I don't drive, like, drunk drive. I don't do that. This is my job."

No arrests have been made.

