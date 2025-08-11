Canyon Fire 91% contained in Ventura, Los Angeles counties, authorities say

The Canyon Fire, which has torched about 5,370 acres around the border between Ventura and Los Angeles counties, is close to complete containment after firefighters made significant progress on the blaze overnight, according to authorities.

Cal Fire says the fire is 91% contained as of a 5:19 a.m. update on Monday. Fire activity was minimal overnight, allowing crews to improve control lines and focus on isolated heat sources.

The 960 personnel assigned to the fire will be spread out to quickly extinguish any flare-ups, Cal Fire said. High temperatures could reach to as much as 104 degrees in fire areas on Monday, with gusts of wind potentially reaching 20 miles per hour.

The Canyon Fire began last Thursday in the area directly southeast of Lake Piru and west of Castaic. As many as seven structures have burned.

A firefighter with Kern County Fire Department was seriously injured when his truck overturned and rolled nearly 200 feet down a hill in Castaic. He was later identified as Battalion Chief James Agee.