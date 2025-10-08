What the candidates for California governor are saying about redistricting, immigration and other top issues

CBS News California Investigates correspondent Julie Watts sat for in-depth interviews with the candidates running to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom when he terms out in 2026.

In this ongoing series, candidates are pressed to go beyond campaign talking points to provide direct answers on a range of topics important to voters, such as Proposition 50 and congressional redistricting, immigration, homelessness, gas prices, affordable housing, insurance and more.

Candidates in the race for California governor include Democrats Xavier Becerra, Ian Calderon, Stephen J. Cloobeck, Katie Porter, Tony Thurmond, Antonio Villaraigosa and Betty Yee; Republicans Chad Bianco, Steve Hilton and Leo Zacky; and Green Party candidate Butch Ware. Initially, we also interviewed former California State Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, but she has since dropped out of the race.

Where the candidates for California governor stand on redistricting, Proposition 50

In the first installment of this series, the remaining 11 gubernatorial candidates share where they stand on redistricting and Proposition 50, the ballot measure backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that, if approved by voters in a Nov. 4 special election, would authorize California lawmakers to redraw the state's congressional districts. The effort, which is aimed at sending more Democrats to Congress, is meant to counter Texas' recent redistricting push that favors Republicans and was backed by President Trump.

While most Democratic candidates supported the plan and Republicans criticized it, the interviews uncovered points of tension, with former Orange County Rep. Katie Porter threatening to call off the interview over follow-up questions. She ultimately stayed and continued answering questions.

In upcoming installments of the series, the candidates will share their views on topics including crime, gas prices, immigration, homelessness and more in California.

Candidates share one thing Newsom and the state Legislature did wrong and right

In our "One Question" series, we offer voters a brief introduction to each candidate by asking: "What do you think our current governor and legislature did right, and what would you have done differently?" You can find the full YouTube playlist with each video here and links to each candidate's response below.

Xavier Becerra

Xavier Becerra is a former California attorney general who served as Health and Human Services secretary in the Biden administration. Becerra said he credits Newsom for strengthening the state's economy. On what he'd do differently, Becerra said he would have acted more quickly than Newsom on issues like California's high-speed rail project and the statewide housing crisis. Watch here.

Chad Bianco

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said he could only praise Newsom for "acting like a Republican" in what he says is the governor's bid for the presidency. Bianco then said that he couldn't think of a single thing the state Legislature has done right during his seven years as sheriff. Watch here.

Ian Calderon

Calderon, former state Assembly majority leader, praised Newsom for his efforts to address California's housing crisis and the legislature for focusing on addressing online safety for children. Calderon said he does believe the State of California has "lost the plot," meaning that state leaders should focus more on California issues rather than what's going on in Washington, D.C. Watch here.

Stephen J. Cloobeck

Cloobeck, a business executive, said what he believes Newsom has done well as governor is be active in the public and communities. On why he's in the gubernatorial race, Cloobeck said he's "sick and tired" of the Trump administration "making us look silly." Watch here.

Steve Hilton

Public policy expert Steve Hilton said the thing he most agrees with Newsom on is limiting smartphone use in schools. If elected, Hilton said he would work to improve California's rising housing costs, which he said he believes is the top reason why residents are leaving the state. Watch here.

Katie Porter

Consumer protection attorney and law professor Katie Porter praised Newsom for making school lunches free through the governor's universal meals program. Porter said, if she were governor, she would work to bring down housing costs statewide. Watch here.

Tony Thurmond

California's Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond lauded Gov. Newsom for being a creative thinker and for investments in public education. If elected, Thurmond said he would prioritize addressing California's insurance crisis and creating more affordable housing. Watch here.

Antonio Villaraigosa

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa criticized Newsom's decision to keep kids out of schools for as long as he did during the pandemic. He said two things Newsom and the legislature got right were health care and child care. Watch here.

Butch Ware

University of California professor Butch Ware criticized Newsom's response to immigration raids and the homeless crisis. Ware also disagreed with Newsom's use of social media to challenge the Trump administration, but appreciated the governor's effort to fight back. Watch here.

Betty Yee

Former State Controller Betty Yee commended Newsom's ability to be present and accessible during key issues and emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic. Yee said, if elected, she would focus on improving California's fiscal accountability. Watch here.

Leo Zacky

Business owner Leo Zacky said he's running to "bring common sense solutions to save my home state." Zacky said he couldn't think of one thing the governor or the state Legislature has done well while Newsom has been in office. Zacky specifically criticized raising California's minimum wage for fast food workers. Watch here.

2025 California Educational Gubernatorial Forum

On September 8, Watts moderated the nonpartisan 2025 California Educational Gubernatorial Forum, which featured many of the candidates vying to be the next governor, including Becerra, Porter, Thurmond, Villaraigosa, Yee, Hilton and Zacky. The event was hosted by Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA) and California State University, Sacramento.

