One hospitalized after rattlesnake bite in Camarillo

One person was hospitalized on Sunday after they were bitten by a rattlesnake in Camarillo, according to Ventura County firefighters.

It happened a little before 4 p.m. at a home close to the California State University, Channel Islands campus, firefighters told CBS LA.

They said that the victim, who hasn't been publicly identified, was near a truck when they were bit, and that their friends loaded them in the vehicle and called 911 before starting to drive them to a hospital themselves. They met the ambulance at Pleasant Valley Road and Lewis Road, where paramedics then assessed the victim and took him to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Firefighters said that the victim, who wasn't a child or an elderly person, had minor injuries.

No further information was provided.

This is at least the fifth reported rattlesnake bite in Southern California in recent months, two of which have been deadly. Southern California wildlife officials say that the uncharacteristically warm weather has brought an early start to rattler season, meaning they are venturing from their typical winter and spring hiding places.