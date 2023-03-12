Caltrans reopens State Route 38 after storm

After a downpouring of rain and snow in San Bernardino County, Caltrans reopened State Route 38 in both directions from Mentone to Big Bear over the weekend.

In a tweet, Caltrans District 8 said the road opened 10 p.m. Saturday, though officials warned weather conditions could change rapidly and the route could close again at any time due to emergency operations.

The tweet included a video of heavy machinery clearing the roadway of a massive pile of snow.

Chains are not required on tires, officials added.

SR-38 will open in both directions, to all, from Mentone to Big Bear at 10 p.m. tonight 3/10/23. Chains not required, but should be with you as weather conditions can change rapidly. Please note, this route could close due to emergency operations at any time.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for much of California, including Los Angeles County, on Friday, which will allow for federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides.