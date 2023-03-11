SoCal experiences more rain, but avoids brunt of the storm

A storm system off the Pacific will continue to bring light rain to the Southland Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered showers are expected off- and on- through the day, with no snow in the forecast. A quarter- to half-an-inch of rain was expected and a few moderate downpours in the mountains. On Sunday through Monday, a slight chance of showers is expected with mostly cloudy conditions.

Forecasters cautioned, however, that heavy rain at times remained possible Tuesday and into early Wednesday. Generally, dry and cool weather is expected for the remainder of the week.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for much of California, including Los Angeles County, on Friday, which will allow for federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides.