$222M in illegal cannabis seized across California in 3-month crackdown

A three-month crackdown on illegal cannabis grows across California has led to the seizure of more than 66 tons of cannabis plants worth more than $200 million, according to state officials.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office on Tuesday announced the results of 17 multi-agency operations between July and September that were conducted by the California United Cannabis Enforcement Taskforce (UCETF).

During the operations, which took place in 15 counties across the state, 133,372 pounds of illegal cannabis was destroyed, and 234,198 plants were eradicated. The value of the illegal cannabis was estimated at more than $222 million.

"California remains committed to protecting consumers, public safety, and supporting our legal cannabis market. These enforcement actions send a clear message: Illegal operations will not be tolerated," Newsom said in a statement.

The largest operation of the quarter took place in Monterey County in July, as UCETF partners led by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department dismantled what was described as a "major" cultivation site.

Following the operation, the state's Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) along with state and local authorities destroyed more than 38 tons of cannabis worth more than $125 million, which officials said was "one of the most significant cannabis enforcement efforts in state history.

In Los Angeles County, officials said an operation involving the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife led to the eradication of nearly 27,000 plants worth $22 million. Agents also arrested 20 suspects and seized toxic pesticides from China.

Other counties that recorded more than 10,000 pounds of cannabis being seized during the quarter include Kern, Shasta and Alameda.

"The impact from illegal cannabis operators is real," said DCC director Nicole Elliott. "These enforcement actions demonstrate continued dedication to protecting our communities and building a legal and safe cannabis market California consumers can trust."

Officials also noted an operation in Napa County in which California State Parks officers rescued a kidnapped child during an unrelated emergency. A suspect wanted for multiple violent felonies was arrested.

In addition to the cannabis seizures, 18 arrests were made, and 22 firearms were confiscated. The suspects were not identified.

According to the governor's office, the task force has seized more than 325 tons of illicit cannabis products worth more than $913 million and eradicated more than 1 million cannabis plants since it was established in 2022.