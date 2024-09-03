California Highway Patrol officer hurt in hit-and-run crash on 91 Freeway

A California Highway Patrol officer suffered minor injuries when another driver slammed into the patrol vehicle on the 91 Freeway on Tuesday.

The agency said the collision happened at about 8:10 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway, east of Euclid Street in Westminster. The officer had pulled another driver over when a 2005 Nissan veered into the right shoulder and slammed into the back of the patrol car.

Investigators said the suspect took off in the Nissan but ditched it a short distance from the scene. While the officers found the car, they did not locate the driver.

Paramedics took the officer to the hospital after he sustained minor injuries.

Investigators said the suspect was wearing a white shirt and blue shorts. He's about 5-foot-7.

CHP urges anyone with information on the case to contact the Westminster station at (714) 622-3600.