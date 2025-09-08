Watch CBS News
Candidates for California governor in 2026 are set to speak at a Sacramento forum today. Here's how to watch

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
A nonpartisan event in Sacramento on Monday will play host to many of the candidates vying to be the next governor of California.

The Educational Gubernatorial Forum is scheduled to happen at Sacramento State University. It is hosted by the university and the Asian Pacific American Public Affairs organization.

Organizers say major candidates from both the Democratic and Republican parties are expected to be in attendance.

Democrats Toni Atkins, Xavier Becerra, Katie Porter, Tony Thurmond, Antonio Villaraigosa, and Betty Yee, along with Republicans Chad Bianco, Steve Hilton, and Leo Zacky are expected at the event.

CBS News California's Julie Watts will be an emcee.

The event will be streamed on CBS News Sacramento starting around 2:30 p.m. Watch on the CBS News app. 

Cecilio Padilla

