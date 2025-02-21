California Gov. Newsom asks Congress for nearly $40 billion of fire aid

In a letter to Congress, California Gov. Gavin Newsom requested nearly $40 billion to help Los Angeles recover from January's fires.

"I'm asking Congress to have the back of the American people and provide disaster funding to help Californians recover and rebuild as soon as possible," Newsom wrote in a post on X.

Initially obtained by the Washington Post, Newsom's letter asks congressional leaders, including House and Senate appropriations committee members, for disaster aid to directly support LA County "in both the immediate and long-term recovery work needed to rebuild lives and properties from this catastrophic event." The requested funds would be broadly spent across five sectors: businesses, private property, workforce recovery, tax incentives and wildfire resilience, according to the letter. The bulk of the, roughly 42%, would go towards public assistance, which covers debris removal and repair work.

He added that the state may require additional funding as the rebuilding and recovery efforts continue.

"The impacted communities have experienced widespread devastation and the total impact on California's economy will take years to fully qualify," Newsom wrote in the letter.

The Eaton and Palisades fires started on Jan. 7 during a "life-threatening" Santa Ana storm with 100 mph gusts. The howling winds hampered firefighting efforts throughout Southern California, grounding all water and retardant-dropping aircraft until weather conditions improved. With flames raging out of control, crews could not stop embers from spreading to homes.

Gavin Newsom, governor of California, speaks during a news conference with the US Army Corps of Engineers in Altadena, California, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. Bloomberg

The fires burned 37,469 acres and killed 29 people. The Palisades Fire was the third-most destructive fire in state history, destroying 6,837 structures. The Eaton Fire destroyed 9,418 buildings, making it California's second-most destructive fire.

Insurance giant State Farm said it received more than 8,700 claims totaling $1 billion by Feb. 1. Describing its financial situation as "dire," State Farm requested the California Department of Insurance allow an emergency rate increase for homeowners as high as 22%.

"I support the Governor's $40 billion in requested federal funding, proportionate with the scale of this disaster, which my constituents urgently need in order to rebuild their homes and their lives," wrote Rep. Brad Sherman, whose district includes the Pacific Palisades.

The disasters leveled entire communities in the Pacific Palisades and Altadena were leveled during the disasters. A UCLA study estimated that they caused as much as $164 billion in losses.

"This package will provide an injection of desperately needed federal aid for rebuilding homes, businesses, and community institutions, which will support the healing process for Angelenos suffering the grief and trauma of losing loved ones, homes, and every belonging they cherished," wrote Rep. Judy Chu, whose district includes Altadena and Pasadena.

Chu also invited President Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson to visit the Eaton Fire. President Trump visited the Pacific Palisades in late January to survey the damage.

"I don't think you can realize how rough it is, how devastating is until you see it," Mr. Trump said during the visit. "I mean, I saw a lot of bad things on television, but the extent of it, the side of it, we flew over it in a helicopter. We flew to a few of the areas, and it is devastation."

Ahead of his Palisades visit, Mr. Trump threatened to withhold aid during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity. The president also said he doesn't think the federal government should give California "anything" until it sends more water down to the southern part of the state.

"To deny it – or place conditions on it – would be to abandon people in their time of most need," Sen. Adam Schiff posted on X. People need help. We must act urgently."

Following the disastrous fires, LA leaders announced a two-phase rebuilding plan led by Chief Recovery Officer Steve Soboroff. The Environmental Protection Agency started Phase 1 with a $100 million hazardous material cleanup involving more than 500 personnel. By February, the Army Corps of Engineers began Phase 2 of debris removal. They believe they will finish by January 2026.