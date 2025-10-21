California father arrested for son's murder who was swept away by floodwaters in Barstow

A California father was arrested in connection with the death of his 2-year-old son after he was swept away by floodwaters in Barstow last month.

The Barstow Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Brandon Padilla-Aguilera for the death of his son, Xavier Padilla-Aguilera.

Police said on Sept. 18, officers and crews from the Barstow Fire Protection District were sent to the area of the 24000 block of West Main Street after receiving reports that a vehicle had been swept away by floodwaters.

Police determined the vehicle had been carried into a wash north of West Main Street. During the incident, Padilla-Aguilera and his son exited the vehicle and were separated from each other. When authorities located Padilla-Aguilera, he was on an island created by the floodwaters, Barstow police said.

Emergency responders from several other agencies and civilian volunteers assisted in conducting an extensive search of Padilla-Aguilera's son before he was ultimately located deceased on Sept. 19.

The Barstow Police Department Detective Division continued its investigation and spoke with witnesses while gathering evidence.

On Oct. 17, Barstow detectives arrested Padilla-Aguilera at his residence and he was booked for murder.

Anyone who may have any information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective Bryce Carson at (760) 255-5183 or bcarson@barstowca.org.