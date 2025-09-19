Barstow police search for missing 2-year-old boy swept away in floodwaters caused by heavy rainfall

Police in Barstow are searching for a missing 2-year-old boy after he was swept away from his father in floodwaters caused by heavy rainfall on Thursday evening.

The Barstow Police Department said officers and firefighters were dispatched around 7:14 p.m. to the area of West Main Street about a car that was swept off the roadway by floodwaters.

Barstow police said because of the situation, assistance from the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Police, California Highway Patrol, City of Barstow Public Works, MCLB Fire, Desert Ambulance, and San Bernardino County Fire's Swift Water Rescue Team was quickly requested.

As authorities were responding, it was reported that the occupants had been separated from the car, which continued to travel north with the mudslide. According to police, 26-year-old Brandon Padilla Aguilera and his 2-year-old son Xavier Padilla Aguilera were separated as they were swept away.

Police located Brandon Padilla Aguilera on an island created by the floodwaters. He was rescued and taken to the Barstow Community Hospital, where he was later released.

Barstow police are continuing to search for Xavier Padilla Aguilera.