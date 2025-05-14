Parade celebrates Cal State Long Beach men's volleyball 2025 NCAA champs

For the fourth time in program history, the California State University Long Beach men's volleyball team holds the 2025 NCAA championship title.

The final NCAA Men's Volleyball National Championship game took place Monday in Ohio, where the Beach swept UCLA, 25-17, 25-23 and 25-21.

To celebrate, a victory parade will take place Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. in downtown Long Beach. The community is invited to join along the parade route on Pine Avenue, from Fifth Street to Third Street. An 11:30 a.m. reception takes place at Altar Society Brewing Co.

COLUMBUS, OHIO - MAY 12: Moni Nikolov #1 of the Long Beach State Beach hits a kill against the UCLA Bruins during the Division I Men's Volleyball Championship held at the Covelli Center on May 12, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

It's been six years since the Beach took the championship title, in 2019. Long Beach State also won in 2018 and in 1991 when current coach Alan Knipe was a player.

Freshman Moni Nikolov, who at 6-foot-10, was named the NCAA All-Tournament MVP and holds the Big West Player of the Year title.

The team was ranked No. 1 in the nation for the final 14 weeks of the season.

Long Beach State is home to several notable volleyball players including two-time Olympic gold medalist Misty May-Treanor, US National Team player Alan Knipe, and National Championship team players TJ DeFalco and Kyle Ensing.

COLUMBUS, OHIO - MAY 12: The Long Beach State Beach celebrate their victory against the UCLA Bruins during the Division I Men's Volleyball Championship held at the Covelli Center on May 12, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images