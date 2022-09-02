Cal State LA students bake inside classrooms after A/C units break

Cal State L.A. students were sweating it out inside their classrooms after the air conditioning in several classrooms broke during the hottest heat wave of the year.

"You're trying to pay attention to the lectures but we're just like fanning ourselves," said student Andrea Crickett. "We have to wear a mask too. So, it's hard."

For the past week, some students in parts of King Hall and the Fine Arts Building had to get creative to cool themselves off amid triple-digit temperatures after a power surge broke the buildings' A/C units.

"Wearing normal clothes is unbearable," said student Nadia Martinez, who is also 8 months pregnant.

Many students said they repeatedly reached out to the administration and while some classes have become bearable many are still intolerably hot. The university said in a statement they are closely monitoring and adjusting the A/C systems in King Hall and the Fine Arts Building.

"Earlier this week a power surge impacted the air conditioning uncertain buildings on campus," the university said. "This week's heat wave worsened the effect of the surge. Our facilities staff are assessing rooms and making the necessary adjustments to keep rooms cool and the HVAC system working optimally for our university community."

In addition to broken A/C units, one student said that some windows have been bolted shut.

"I have noticed that in my own classroom the windows are bolted shut," said student Stephanie Suarez. "So, that's not even an option even when that might create some relief."

The lack of air conditioning mixed with the hot temperatures has left students such as Suarez disappointed with their school.

"It's incredibly disheartening," she said. "Because we are paying our tuition and we are sacrificing our time. And so much of what we want is basic human needs."