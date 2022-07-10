Bystander video shows LAPD officer kicking handcuffed man in head

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a video that appears to show a Los Angeles Police Department officer kicking a handcuffed man in the head during a July 3 arrest in Hollywood, police said today.

Officers arrested a man on a suspicion of battery and another man on suspicion of resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the incident, the LAPD's Media Relations Section reported.

The incident began at about 7:15 p.m. on July 3 when officers responded to a report of a battery suspect at a marijuana dispensary in the 1600 block of Cahuenga Boulevard.

"While taking the suspect into custody there were several separate use-of-force incidents,'' LAPD Officer Drake Madison said in a statement. "At one point, another male becomes involved when he tried to free the original suspect from the police. There was a use of force with that suspect as well,'' according to the statement. "All the use of force with the suspects was reported as required.''

Madison said a bystander provided cellphone video of a portion of the incident "showing what could have been an officer's boot striking the suspect's head.''

"This incident is reported use-of-force and the department is following appropriate protocol and investigating it,'' the statement said.

The Orange County Register published a video on Friday showing an officer kicking a Black man while he was on the ground.

The woman, who was identified by the Register as Camilla due to fear of retaliation, gave an eight-minute video showing the incident to the newspaper.

Police did not say whether the officer was placed on leave.