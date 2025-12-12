Businesses in Pasadena hope Rose Parade, bowl game will help boost local economy after deadly wildfires

The Eaton Fire started just days after last year's Rose Parade and almost a full year later, hundreds of Pasadena restaurants are still recovering from the lost business and other damages.

The Tournament of Roses' floats and bands are getting ready to march down a 5.5-mile path and local restaurant owners are expecting the event to serve as a lifeline after months of trying to get back on their feet.

Bret Thompson's family opened their second restaurant on Pasadena's Raymond Avenue two years ago. They had successfully navigated their first, a Cantina in downtown Los Angeles' financial district, through COVID, and never imagined what 2025 would bring.

"Starting with the wildfires and then we had you know ICE raids happening, tariffs, increasing beef costs, a minimum wage increase on an annual basis now," Thompson said.

Pasadena City spokesperson Lisa Derderian said the city's roughly 700 restaurants have always relied on a year-end boost from the Rose Bowl Game and parade.

"There's just been so much going on in our community, so we're hoping with thousands coming in for the parade and the game that's going to boost our economy," Derderian said.

The city estimates the economic impact in 2024 was nearly $250 million. This year, they are looking forward to welcoming fans from two big out-of-town teams.

"With a typical two to three nights minimum with the hotels, people stay here and they're really investing their money into the local economy," Derderian said.

Thompson's restaurant is just a block away from the parade route. He's also looking forward to the fun energy that surrounded his first Tournament of Roses experience last year.

"I want to say things are looking a little brighter, but we've just got to keep at it," Thompson said.

He and his wife have branched out from their restaurant business to also bottling and selling their trademark spice blend.

Derderian said the city surveys of local restaurants suggest that even catering revenues have been down. To help, Pasadena used grant money to support the creation of Unified Outdoor Dining and has launched a number of eat and shop local initiatives, including a cashback app for frequent shoppers and diners.

While Thompson can't wait for those big out-of-town crowds, he's especially excited about the Southern Californian parade goers who could become repeat diners.

"Please support small businesses, please support your local restaurants. I mean, we are the fabric of the neighborhoods," Thompson said.