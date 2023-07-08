Burbank resident wounded in late-night shooting in alleyway
One person has been hospitalized in fair condition following a late-night shooting in Burbank, police said.
The shooting unfolded in the 500 block of East San Jose Avenue just before 11 p.m. Friday,
There, police responded and located evidence of a shooting in the north alley, and located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim, a 45-year-old resident of Burbank, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division, at (818) 238-3210.
