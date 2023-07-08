Watch CBS News
Burbank resident wounded in late-night shooting in alleyway

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

One person has been hospitalized in fair condition following a late-night shooting in Burbank, police said. 

The shooting unfolded in the 500 block of East San Jose Avenue just before 11 p.m. Friday, 

There, police responded and located evidence of a shooting in the north alley, and located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. 

The victim, a 45-year-old resident of Burbank, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

An investigation is underway. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division, at (818) 238-3210.   

First published on July 8, 2023 / 1:06 PM

