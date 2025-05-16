Burbank Catholic school teacher charged with sexual abuse of student

A gym teacher from a Catholic school in Burbank faces five felony counts related to the alleged sexual abuse of one of his students.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office alleged that Dimitri Altobar, 33, committed the lewd acts between March 1 and April 28. Prosecutors added an allegation that he used his position at St. Francis Xavier School to take advantage of the trust and confidence he developed with students.

The Burbank Police Department arrested Altobar on May 14, following a weeks-long investigation. St. Francis Xavier School officials placed him on leave after reporting the allegations to police earlier this month.

In a letter sent to parents on May 14, the school said Altobar "will not be returning to serve at our school."

"If you believe your child may have experienced any misconduct, please contact the Burbank Police Department and the Office of Victims Assistance at (213) 637-7650," the school wrote.

Burbank police also urged anyone with information to contact officers at (818) 238-3210.

Altobar pleaded not guilty to the charges. He's being held without bail.