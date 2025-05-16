Watch CBS News
Local News

Burbank Catholic school teacher charged with sexual abuse of student

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A gym teacher from a Catholic school in Burbank faces five felony counts related to the alleged sexual abuse of one of his students. 

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office alleged that Dimitri Altobar, 33, committed the lewd acts between March 1 and April 28. Prosecutors added an allegation that he used his position at St. Francis Xavier School to take advantage of the trust and confidence he developed with students. 

The Burbank Police Department arrested Altobar on May 14, following a weeks-long investigation. St. Francis Xavier School officials placed him on leave after reporting the allegations to police earlier this month. 

In a letter sent to parents on May 14, the school said Altobar "will not be returning to serve at our school."

"If you believe your child may have experienced any misconduct, please contact the Burbank Police Department and the Office of Victims Assistance at (213) 637-7650," the school wrote. 

Burbank police also urged anyone with information to contact officers at (818) 238-3210.

Altobar pleaded not guilty to the charges. He's being held without bail.   

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.