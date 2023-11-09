Brush fire destroys home in Topanga Canyon as strong winds continue

A 5-acre brush fire destroyed a home in Topanga early Thursday morning as red flag warnings continue to impact the area.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the two-alarm fire around 3:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Swenson Drive where they learned a brush fire spread to a nearby two-story building, said the fire department.

Firefighters brought in a helicopter to fight the flames and it was 50% contained by 4:30 a.m., authorities said. The wildfire grew to about 5-acres before it was fully contained.

Malibu city officials tweeted an earlier Public Safety Power Outage implemented by Southern California Edison would continue in Las Flores Canyon and East Malibu.

Officials said power was restored at many homes around 5:30 a.m.

Residents were advised to remain prepared for possible evacuations until the red flag warning expires tonight at 6 p.m. No injuries were reported.