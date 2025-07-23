Euclid Fire in Chino Hills forces 71 Freeway closure

Both sides of the 71 Freeway were closed on Wednesday afternoon in Chino Hills as crews battled a brush fire.

The blaze, named the Euclid Fire, was reported sometime before 2:08 p.m., according to CalFire.

The California Highway Patrol said all lanes of the 71 Freeway were closed at the Euclid Avenue onramp in Chino Hills. Chino Valley Fire said it was on the scene by 2:39 p.m.

CalFire said the fire jumped from one side of the freeway to the other. Aerial footage at 2:55 p.m. showed flames approaching homes and fire retardant on the lanes of the 71.

Aerial footage showed flames approaching homes near the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

According to Caltrans, the closure caused a traffic backup to the 91 Freeway in Corona on the northbound lanes, and to Pine Avenue on the southbound lanes. A SigAlert was issued at 2:39 p.m.

The CHP urged travelers to avoid the area. It's not yet clear when the freeway will reopen.

CalFire said at 2:50 p.m. that the fire was estimated to span between 100-150 acres and was pushing toward the Prado Dam.