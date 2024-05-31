Boyle Heights high school students march off campus, wanting answers for missing principal

For the second time this week, high school students in Boyle Heights walked off their campus Friday, holding signs and marching through the neighborhood, demanding answers for why their principal is not at the school.

Students-made signs targeting the Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent read, "Transparency is a Must" and "We Want Answers."

In question is the sudden absence of the principal from Felicitas & Gonzalo Mendez High School in East Los Angeles.

Students say it's been about a month since Principal Mauro Bautista has inexplicably been gone, and they want to know what happened, and they want him back in time for graduation to sign diplomas.

In a student-written official list of demands, they say the vice principal has also not been at the school.

"We are here as a community demanding transparency and accountability from the district as well as the rightful return of our vice principal and principal. We demand that our voice be heard, for there to be accountability from the district."

Earlier this week, on May 28, students marched off campus, holding signs that read "There is no Mendez High School without Bautista."

Los Angeles Unified School District did respond, only to say that personnel matters remain confidential.

"The health and safety of our students and our staff remains my top priority. On April 29 and May 13, we sent a message about the absence of the principal. Per District policy, and out of respect for our employees, personnel matters remain confidential," the statement read. "We have provided and will continue to provide updates to our students, employees and families about this matter as appropriate."

The student list of demands highlighted Bautista's attributes, saying he has served as a community leader since 2009, bolstered the school's athletics, advocated for student mental health, and is highly visible on campus.

"Mr. Bautista has been an amazing leader for all of us, and it is crucial for our community to have him back. Thank You," the student letter said.

In the Principal's Message on the school's website, Bautista said he is blessed to be part of the school since its beginnings 15 years ago, first as the assistant principal and then as principal.

He highlighted the school's AP class offerings, student achievement and the school's winning athletic programs.

"We have a motto that reads, 'Champions in the Classroom and Champions in Competition.' Our students and staff have certainly lived up to these high standards," Bautista wrote.