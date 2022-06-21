Boyfriend identified as shooter in Hollywood double murder

The boyfriend of a woman who was found shot to death alongside another man was identified by the LAPD Tuesday as the shooter in their deaths.

(credit: LAPD)

Marvin Francell Williams, 32, is described as armed and dangerous. LAPD officials say he is the shooter in the June 16 murders of 35-year-old Nadia Campbell, who lived in Hollywood, and 40-year-old Ajani Patridge.

Campbell and Ajani were found lying in the street in the area of Carlos Avenue and Gower Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds just before 11:15 p.m. on June 16. Her three young children were found in a vehicle nearby at the time of the murders and none of them were injured, police said.

Police did not say if there was a relationship between Campbell and Ajani. But they did identify Williams as being in a dating relationship with Campbell, and said the murders involved domestic violence.

Williams is described as a Black man, about 5-foot-11, and about 160 pounds, with multiple neck tattoos. Police say he is from Compton, and was last seen walking north on Vista Del Mar Avenue after the murders.

The LAPD says anyone who sees Williams should not approach him, but instead call LAPD West Bureau Homicide at (213) 382-9470.