Male victim in Hollywood double fatal shooting identified

Suspect still at large following double homicide in Hollywood

One of two victims shot to death in Hollywood on Thursday was publicly identified Saturday.

The coroner's office named 40-year-old Ajani Patridge, though his city of residence was not available. Officials have yet to identify the female victim.

The shooting took place just before 11:15 p.m. Thursday evening on Carlos Avenue and N. Gower Street, where Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived to find two people, Patridge and a woman, lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators also took two children located at the scene into custody as they search for other family members. It was unclear if they witnessed the incident. They are believed to have belonged to the female victim. Neither of the children were injured.

According to LAPD's Hollywood Division, a Black male suspect was seen running from the area just after shots were fired.

"He left northbound on Vista Del Mar," said LAPD Lieutenant John Radtke. "We need help from the community. Right now there's Hollywood officers out here conducting a search of the area for the suspect, and we have an active crime scene going on."

The moments leading up to the shooting were not immediately known, and investigators were working to determine a motive, although they do believe that it was a targeted shooting, possibly stemming from a domestic issue.

Doorbell video from the street shows the couple walking and talking with the victims minutes before the shooting occurred, where at one point it sounded like they were arguing.

A few moments later, and the gunman can be seen running away from the area, after several shots are fired in rapid succession moments prior.

Neighbors are noticeably shaken by the incident.

"I heard about 15-20 gunshots and a scream right afterwards," said Endri Dervishi, a man who lives nearby.

Makiri Duckett, another resident, witnessed the man running down the street after the shooting.

"I went to go look to see what was happening and this dude runs by, and he just keeps running with the gun in his hand," he said. "I'm scared to death to live here. Bullets were ricocheting outside my doorstep."

Police had the area surrounding the scene would closed for a while Friday morning, but it has since opened.