Bonny Fire in Aguanga grows to 2,305 acres, 60% contained

The Bonny Fire has burned 2,305 acres around the Cahuilla Indian Reservation southeast of Aguanga as of Wednesday, August 2.

The Riverside County Fire Department said the fire is now 60% contained and they expect full containment for the fire by Monday.

The increase from Tuesday's 50% containment was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday, and had been steadily increasing daily this week.

"Firefighters made strong progress overnight, reinforcing containment lines and patrolling the fire area," fire officials said Wednesday morning. "The fire stayed within the same perimeter, with no fire spread."

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, evacuation warnings were lifted for all areas north of the southern Cahuilla Reservation boundary; the area north of San Diego County line, east of Terwilliger Road, south of La Cima Road/Indian Paint Brush Road and west of Anza Borrego State Park.

Evacuation orders are in effect north of the San Diego County line, east of Bonny Lane, south of Ramsey Road and west of Chapman Road. Evacuation warnings are also still in effect for areas east of Spanish Spur Trail, south of Cahuilla Reservation boundary and west of Terwilliger Road.

The fire was reported about 2:50 p.m. Thursday, July 27, in the area of Bonny and Barber lanes, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, the fire nearly swept across Chapman and Johnston roads, prompting Cal Fire air tankers and water dropping helicopters to unload in the immediate vicinity of several homes, protecting them from damage, according to reports from the scene.

One firefighter was injured over the weekend and one outbuilding and vehicle were destroyed Friday afternoon.

Cal Fire tankers and choppers have been rotating in and out of the area, providing support to an estimated 2,000 personnel on the ground, including county engine and hand crews, as well as strike teams and other firefighters from the Corona Fire Department, Hemet Fire Department, Murrieta Fire & Rescue and other agencies.

Hot shot crews from Kern County were also dispatched to the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.