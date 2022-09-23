Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Bell Gardens High School; no explosive found

Authorities are investigating a bomb threat made against a Bell Gardens high school on Friday.

The threat was first reported to police at around 10:40 a.m. after it was seen on social media, allegedly targeting Bell Gardens High School located on Agra Street.

Police ordered the evacuation of all staff and students to the campus's football field as officers, assisted by a bomb-sniffing canine, scoured the school for an explosive.

After no explosive was found, students were able to return to class with authorities deemed it was safe.

Bell Garden Police Department officers are still investigating the source of the threat, and anyone with additional information was asked to contact them at (562) 806-7964.