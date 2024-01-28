Scene in WeHo cleared after "suspicious package" prompts brief evacuation of businesses

Authorities Sunday cleared a scene in West Hollywood after a suspicious package spurred the brief evacuation of businesses and prompted a bomb squad to respond.

Sgt. Cervantes with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, West Hollywood Division said the initial call came in around 11:20 a.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Melrose Avenue.

#LASD SEB Tactical Bomb Techs on scene on Melrose Ave in West Hollywood regarding a suspicious package that was dropped off. Package determined to be non-hazardous. Neighborhood safe. pic.twitter.com/5PtvZo7Yww — SEB (@SEBLASD) January 28, 2024

When deputies responded, they located a suspicious package in front of a business and immediately launched an investigation. Authorities had not confirmed which business the package was located directly in front of, however, the entire area had been cordoned off as authorities said they were treating the incident as a "bomb threat."

As of 2:23 p.m., authorities reported that the site had been cleared, according to Sgt. Moreno.