Body of LAFD firefighter found months after he went missing at sea

The body of missing Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter Connor Lees was recovered this week, months after he was last seen while free diving in Long Beach.

"On March 26, 2025, the Long Beach Police Department recovered the body of Firefighter Connor J. Lees from the waters off Long Beach," said an Instagram post shared by LAFD.

Lees was last seen on Dec. 4 while he was free diving with two other men near Pier J in the Port of Long Beach, according to Long Beach Fire Department officials at the time. They were called to the area just before 10 p.m. that night after they learned that Lees had not returned to the boat with them.

There was a massive search effort in the area surrounding where Lees was last seen, but he wasn't found until until Wednesday. That search included the U.S. Coast Guard, Long Beach, Los Angeles and Los Angeles County fire departments and various police agencies.

"Despite an exhaustive and highly technical search, Firefighter lees was presumed lost at sea, and recovery efforts were concluded on December 6, 2024," LAFD's post said.

Lees was a six-year veteran of the department. He was remembered by friends and family at a vigil in Seal Beach in late-December, they were joined by members of his firefighting family as well, who hoisted a flag over the gathering from one of their fire trucks.

"The LAFD stands united in grief alongside Firefighter Lees' family, friends, and colleagues. We extend our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved him," the post said.