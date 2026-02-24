Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found in water near Queen Mary in Long Beach

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A body was found floating in the water near the Queen Mary in Long Beach on Monday night, police say.

The Long Beach Police Department said they received reports of a body in the water around 10:34 p.m. at the Port of Long Beach area near Queensway Bay.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the water with "no obvious trauma." Fire officials arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office will be working to determine the cause of the death.

No other details were immediately available. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue