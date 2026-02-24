Body found in water near Queen Mary in Long Beach

A body was found floating in the water near the Queen Mary in Long Beach on Monday night, police say.

The Long Beach Police Department said they received reports of a body in the water around 10:34 p.m. at the Port of Long Beach area near Queensway Bay.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the water with "no obvious trauma." Fire officials arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office will be working to determine the cause of the death.

No other details were immediately available.