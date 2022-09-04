Watch CBS News
Black bear wanders into Simi Valley home's kitchen

A black bear on Sunday morning entered a Simi Valley home and was wandering through the kitchen before it left. 

Police responded to the home around 10:05 a.m. following a report of a bear that had entered the home through an open back door. When officers arrived, the bear was still inside the kitchen. 

Soon after, police say the bear exited and climbed a backyard tree. 

No injuries were reported. 

September 4, 2022

