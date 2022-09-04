Black bear wanders into Simi Valley home's kitchen
A black bear on Sunday morning entered a Simi Valley home and was wandering through the kitchen before it left.
Police responded to the home around 10:05 a.m. following a report of a bear that had entered the home through an open back door. When officers arrived, the bear was still inside the kitchen.
Soon after, police say the bear exited and climbed a backyard tree.
No injuries were reported.
