Big Bear's zoo animals head home after Line Fire evacuation warnings lifted

Big Bear Alpine Zoo animals to return home after Line Fire evacuation warnings are lifted

Some of Big Bear's animal residents are heading home Thursday, as Line Fire evacuation warnings in the area were lifted earlier this week.

About 45 animals from the Big Bear Alpine Zoo were transported to the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert last week as smoke from the 39,232-acre wildfire affected air quality.

While not every animal from the zoo was evacuated, those living in outdoor areas were transported. Mike Barnes, Director of Animal Care and Heath at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens said staff at the Desert Zoo jumped into action when they got the call for help.

He said it took one full day to get the animal living spaces ready, but within 48 hours of the call, skunks, raccoons, foxes, other small mammals, and several species of birds including owls and Turkey vultures, traveled two hours from the mountains to the desert.

Barnes said the animals that reside indoors at the Big Bear Zoo were not transported. The biggest concern was for the animals more vulnerable to smoke, such as the birds.

The transported animals were in a comfortable home-away-from-home environment as Big Bear's animal keepers accompanied them.

Early Thursday morning, 27 of the animals made the two-hour ride back home, and Barnes said later in the afternoon, the remaining 18 would be transferred back.

One other time, in 2002 the two zoos partnered for a similar transport, as Big Bear Zoo evacuated its animals due to a wildfire.