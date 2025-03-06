Jackie and Shadow's 3rd egg "pips" in Big Bear nest

Just before 11 a.m. Thursday, after days of anticipation at the Big Bear bald eagle nest, Jackie and Shadow's third and final egg of their clutch "pipped."

Friends of Big Bear Valley announced the news on Facebook. "Today at 10:21 we spotted Pip movement in the third egg. You can see the chick's beak moving inside the egg. At 10:53 the Pip site looked a bit larger." Pipping is the crack in the shell as a bird begins to hatch.

Two eaglets stand by as a third egg shows signs of hatching. Friends of Big Bear Valley

The San Bernardino County Mountain nest cam captured the hatching of the two other eggs earlier this week, with mama Jackie keeping the fluffy eaglets warm while incubating the final egg.

With a winter storm hitting the region, Jackie's dedication is on full display as the live stream camera shows her hunkering down in the snow-lined nest, over her babies.

Jackie laid the first of three eggs this season on Jan. 22 and the other two came over the next few days. Then, on March 2, the first pip on one of the eggs appeared. Two days later, two fluffy eaglets shared the nest with Jackie and Shadow.

Since Tuesday morning, the eaglets have stolen the live-stream show. Sandy Steers, biologist and executive director of Friends of Big Bear Valley said she was "excited and just over the moon," when the babies arrived.

So the hatch-watch on the third egg begins. "Hatching is a long process. It may take a day or more for the chick to fully emerge from the shell," Friends of Big Bear Valley wrote in an earlier Facebook post.