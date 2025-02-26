Beloved bald eagle parents hoping for triplets as fans wait for eggs to hatch on live cam

Hearts broke as eggs failed to hatch for bald eagle parents Jackie and Shadow over the last two years, but the dedicated couple is back at it this year, hoping to welcome triplets to their California home.

This year, Jackie welcomed the first of three eggs on Jan. 22, and laid two more within the next few days, according to Friends of Big Bear Valley, a conservation organization that operates a live cam of the nest. "Pip Watch," which allows fans to monitor for the first tiny holes or cracks in eggshells, will start on Saturday.

Bald eagle eggs usually hatch after about 35 days, but Friends of Big Bear Valley said Jackie and Shadow's eggs have historically hatched around the 38-39 day mark. It was also a surprise when Jackie laid three eggs; the average for bald eagles is two, though there have been recorded instances of up to four eggs.

"Both Jackie and Shadow seem to be getting more patient with the incubation, with each other and with the quiet waiting," Friends of Big Bear Valley said Tuesday.

While Jackie and Shadow's eggs did not hatch in 2024 or 2023, the bald eagle is making a remarkable comeback across the nation. Once on the brink of extinction, the population has quadrupled to about 316,000 in the past decade.

Jackie and Shadow, who have their nest in Big Bear Valley in the San Bernardino Mountains of Southern California, have been together since 2018. Bald eagles mate for life, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service, but if an eagle in the pair dies, the survivor will accept a new mate. The species can live up to about 30 years in the wild.

The eagle couple has this year continued the behavior that turned them into social media stars, bringing out thousands of eagle-eyed fans each year. The pair are both passionately committed to keeping their eggs warm and will squabble over whose turn it is to sit on the eggs.

"Jackie has been working on secret formulas for how to get your adoring mate, who you love for being so dedicated, to give you your turn on the nest when he won't get off because he is so dedicated," Friends of Big Bear Valley wrote in a recent social media post. "First, bring fluff, lots of fluff, and then sweet talk, lots of sweet talk. So, maybe that's not having an instant affect [sic], since he's not moving. Perhaps a few beak nibbles. Then wait, be patient, be polite, be more patient and finally beg…and shazam! The nest is yours for sitting."

The expecting parents will keep a watchful eye on the eggs through rain and snow. Last year, a snow-covered Jackie sat on her nest for just under 62 straight hours straight during a storm.

"Their love and dedication for their egg babes is amazing," Friends of Big Bear Valley said.