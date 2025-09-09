Proposed Big Bear housing development could drive beloved eagle family away from area, activists say

A proposed housing development on the shores of Big Bear Lake has been met with protest from community members and animal rights activists, as it could chase the region's iconic eagle family away.

Nearly a dozen people made their presence known at a San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors meeting this week to discuss the proposed development, a project called Moon Camp, which would bring more than 50 homes and a 55-slip marina to the north shore of the lake in the unincorporated community of Fawnskin.

"I'm here on behalf of the eagles," said one woman while speaking at Tuesday's meeting. "They don't have a voice."

Friends of Big Bear Valley, the nonprofit organization that brings the day-to-day lives of the bald eagle family Jackie, Shadow and their children to the world via YouTube, is leading the charge to bring the proposal to a halt.

"Having 50 homes suddenly appear there and a 55-slip boat marina would have huge impact on the eagles, and may even chase them away from the area," said Sandy Steers, the director of FOBBV.

The project has been in discussions since 2001. It has been revised and redesigned after being met with continuous opposition and lawsuits from environmental groups.

Steve Foulkes is the Vice President of RCK Properties, which owns the land where the development is proposed for construction.

"Environmentally, I believe this is a sound project," Foulkes said while speaking with CBS News Los Angeles. "There will be 50 homes built eventually, but it'll be slow. We're not building the homes. We will sell the lots, so the homes will be built over time, which provides more jobs and more income to the community over a long period of time."

On top of the new properties, the Moon Camp project will also feature a new well, bike path and public access point to the lake, as well as widening the road in the area. Residents say that all of these new additions will be placed in a common foraging area for Jackie and Shadow.

"Right now, they can sit on those trees and fish in the shallow water nearby," Steers said "All of that would go away, especially with the 55-boat slip marina that would be right by where the eagle perch trees are."

Even though they heard all of the opposition during Tuesday's meeting, supervisors voted to move forward with the project.

Friends of Big Bear Valley says that they're not going to stop fighting any time soon.

"We're going to continue to fight this. It's been 25 years, we aren't gonna stop now," said Steers.

Despite the fact that their beloved eagle cam draws millions of views, FOBBV doesn't monetize their social media accounts. They say that they're considering fundraising now as they look to raise $10 million to purchase the land for Jackie and Shadow.