Big Bear eagle Gizmo takes first flight from nest in California, joining sister Sunny after weeks of anticipation

Big Bear eagles Jackie and Shadow are officially empty nesters after their second eaglet took flight from the comfort of the nest on Saturday.

Around 8:27 a.m., the second eaglet, Gizmo, could be seen on the Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam standing on a branch before beginning to flap her wings and soar off into the air. Her first attempt looked to be unsuccessful, as she quickly latched back onto a branch, but she tried again successfully a few seconds later.

The flight didn't seem to last long. Gizmo quickly disappeared from the main feed provided by Friends of Big Bear Valley, but the Wide Angle Camera showed what appeared to be Gizmo located on another tree moments later.

Gizmo, the daughter of Jackie and Shadow and sister of Sunny, took a brief first flight on Saturday morning. Friends of Big Bear Valley

She appeared to be very active, moving around the nest quite a bit before finally flying off. A few days ago on Monday, her sister Sunny took her first flight after jumping off a branch.

The eaglets who were born in March and are nearly 13 weeks old have been practicing for several days. They could be seen flapping their wings and jumping from one branch to another, getting ready for their big moment. Gizmo took flight at 89 days old, after some "intense wingersizing sessions yesterday on the High Perch," Friends of Big Bear Valley wrote on Facebook.

FOBBV Executive Director Sandy Steers told KCAL News on Monday that although it is unclear where Sunny and Gizmo will go, young eagles tend to return to the nest relatively soon after their first flight.

"By fall, they will take off on their own. Since they aren't banded, we will have no way to know if they stay together, or for how long," FOBBV posted on Facebook.

"Fledge watch" began around May 13, as bald eagles are usually between 10 to 12 weeks old when they prepare to leave the nest. Gizmo and Sunny will remain in the habitat for one to three months after fledging, and FOBBV said they will likely be in and out of the nest during this time.

Sunny has continued to visit the nest since her first flight, eating and sleeping at home.