Big Bear eagles Jackie and Shadow return to their nest after Fourth of July fireworks

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
/ KCAL News

Big Bear eagles Jackie and Shadow made it back to their nest after the Fourth of July fireworks display sent them away.

The Friends of Big Bear Valley posted on their blog that the parents returned to one of their favorite trees on Sunday after flying away during the Fourth of July fireworks.

Big Bear Lake had its annual Fourth of July fireworks display which the Friends of Big Bear Valley said often scare wildlife and cause them to leave their homes. They said the day after the display was "quite eerie."

The blog said one of the eagles flew by around 5:30p p.m. and then just after 7 p.m. Shadow flew over and landed in the Twin Pine tree and a few minutes later Jackie arrived "with a lovely vocal greeting."

Friends of Big Bear Valley have been more concerned for Jackie and Shadow eaglets, Sunny and Gizmo, who fledged at the beginning of June. Since the eaglets have not been exposed to loud noises for a long period of time they might flee the Big Bear area.

"It's a wait-and-see as it is still uncertain if they remain in the Big Bear area, but along with these youngsters, there was also concern for all wildlife as well," Friends of Big Bear Valley wrote.

The live web cameras have captured images of other animals in the area, but Friends of Big Bear Valley said Jackie and Shadow are the only known nesting pair of bald eagles, "who have been together there year-round since mid-2018."

