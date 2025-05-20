Organization reveals gender for one of the Big Bear eaglets

It's a girl! Or at least that's what this Big Bear wildlife organization believes.

In the latest update on Southern California's favorite bald eagle babies, the Friends of Big Bear Valley said there's enough evidence to assume one is female.

Gizmo's size compared to its father, Shadow, lends credence to that indication, the nonprofit says.

"At this point, from the size compared to Shadow, the ankle size and general behavior, we are pretty sure that Gizmo is a girl," Tuesday morning's update reads. Friends of Big Bear Valley also points out that Gizmo's obsession with food is a sign of a young female.

On the other hand, it's not yet clear what Sunny's gender is. The organization says it hopes to make that determination in the coming days.

At just more than two months old, the two young eagles could be heading for the skies shortly, the nonprofit says. Both Gizmo and Sunny have been practicing wing flaps and have even caught some air in recent days.

The Big Bear bald eagle family can be observed 24/7 via a webcam hosted by the Friends of Big Bear Valley on YouTube.

Jackie and Shadow's latest parenting adventure took the internet by storm earlier this year. After laying eggs a few times in recent months with no success, the two young eaglets hatched in March along with a third chick who unfortunately did not survive.

The surviving eaglets, however, spurred a naming competition that received more than 50,000 submissions. The names ultimately selected, Gizmo and Sunny, were chosen by students of a Big Bear elementary school.