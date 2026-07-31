Big Bear bald eagle Jackie "still very sick" but in stable condition

Nearly two weeks after she fought off two other eagles in early July, Big Bear's famous bald eagle Jackie is still recovering from an unknown illness.

The Ojai Raptor Center, which has been treating Jackie, said the bald eagle's bloodwork indicates anemia. Her packed cell volume, which measures the eagle's volume of red blood cells, improved to 17%

"She remains stable, but she is still a very sick patient and has a long recovery road ahead," the Ojai Raptor Center wrote in a Facebook post.

Its veterinary team is still working to determine the illness that is afflicting Jackie, with doctors partnering with specialists from across the country "to better understand the complex case."

"While we've made important progress and ruled out several potential causes, there are still many unanswered questions," the Ojai Raptor Center wrote.

Jackie has been in the care of the raptor center since July 17, when she was transferred following rescue by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation's San Dimas Raptor Rescue team. They responded to the Dana Point Park area near Big Bear Lake after learning that she had been involved in a fight with two other eagles and was found to be "very sick."